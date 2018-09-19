CHATSWORTH – Last Friday in Chatsworth, the North Murray Mountaineers hosted the Calhoun Yellowjackets, and fireworks were expected but I'm sure no one expected what happened in the first half to happen. North Murray, on their first possession of the game, scored on a 37-yard field goal by freshman Owen Hannah. The Mountaineers would then force a couple of punts, as their defense was grooving, giving the Yellowjackets nothing. After the second turnover on downs by Calhoun, North Murray put together another scoring drive, this time it was topped off by a 57-yard sprint for a touchdown by the explosive running back, D'Ante Tidwell, who amassed nearly 160 yards on the ground, which is becoming a norm for him. A flag on the play sent shivers down the spines of the North Murray faithful but when it turned out to be a face-mask penalty on Calhoun all was well again. The score put North Murray up 10-0 with a minute left in the first quarter, shocking the Calhoun sidelines and fans. In the second quarter the Yellowjackets rallied and put together a decent drive, breaching the red-zone, seeming to have momentum and looking to close the gap before heading into the half, but defensive back Hayden Hulett jumped in front of a Gavin Gray pass for an interception putting a halt to the drive with about four minutes to play in the second quarter. The Mountaineers (2-2, 1-1 in Region 6AAA) would head into the field-house with a 10-0 lead at halftime, leaving the area stunned and confused.

The second half brought everyone back down to reality as Calhoun scored at will, racking up 34 points in two quarters while also shutting down the previously successful North Murray offense. “We played a very physical game. It was a tale of two half's,” North Murray Mountaineer Head Coach Preston Poag, Sr. said, “We played very well in the first half, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime, but we made too many mistakes in the second half. When you play a good team you cannot make those mistakes and still beat them. I'm proud of my team and we will grow and be a better team this week against Adairsville.”

North Murray hits the road this Friday, traveling to Adairsville to take on the Tigers (2-2, 0-1 in Region 6AAA). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30pm.

The Murray County Indians took on the equally winless Coahulla Creek Colts last week on the road, hoping to bring a win home to Chatsworth, but sometimes things don't go as planned, as the Colts, who hadn't won a game since 2015, overpowered the Indians, 35-7 in Dalton. Murray County's lone score came in the second quarter when quarterback Josh Curtis connected with Brayden Johnson for a nine yard touchdown. The Colts led just 14-7 after two quarters but the struggling Indians couldn't find their offense in the second half, as they gave up another 21 unanswered points to Coahulla Creek (1-3, 1-0 in Region 6AAA). Curtis finished the night 11-of-26 for 138 yards and the touchdown but he also threw three interceptions on the night. Curtis finished the night 11-of-26 for 138 yards and the touchdown but he also threw three interceptions on the night. Running Brendan Owenby finished with 60 yards on 17 carries while Ethan Chastain and Ross Davis both hauled in four receptions for 48 and 38 yards, respectively. The Indians (0-4, 0-2 in Region 6AAA) will host Sonoraville (1-2, 0-1 in Region 6AAA) this Friday beginning at 7:30pm.