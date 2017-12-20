CHATSWORTH - Last Friday, the Murray County Lady Indians dropped cross-town rival North Murray, 53-45, in an overflowing gymnasium full of frenzied students, parents and fans.

The Lady Indians commenced to taking control of the home game shortly after tip-off, going on a 10-2 run to get everyones blood flowing. Amidst the boom and clamor the Lady Indians (5-4, 1-2 in Region 6AAA) held it together and were able to bust the usually dominant Lady Mountaineer press, and force errant turnovers themselves, turning the tables a bit, and getting under the skin of North Murray in a classic barn burner.

Murray County’s Allison Weaver led her team with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Kacey Beavers chipped in 13 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks, nearly garnering a triple-double in the heated match-up. Jaide Johns added 12 points.

In the waning minutes, the Lady Mountaineers’ slashing scorer, Raven Stone, tied it up after driving and scoring on a layup with just under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but Murray County wouldn’t be silenced as Weaver nailed a three on the next possession to put the Lady Indians up for good.

Johns knocked down a pair of free throws after being fouled and hitting the line for a 1-and-1, putting Murray County up 48-43, but the persistent Stone showed up again, knocking down a short jumper to pull the Lady Mountaineers to within three. From then on the Lady Indians would knock down crucial free throws to widen the gap as they outlasted North Murray and pulled off the big upset.

Stone finished with 18 points to lead North Murray (9-3, 3-2 in Region 6AAA).

The Lady Indians continued their success Saturday as they dominated Southeast Whitfield in another home game, outscoring the Lady Raiders 42-26, to pick up their third straight win of the season. Leading 21-14 at the half, Murray County never looked back as they nearly mirrored their first half performance in the second half. Weaver led all scorers with 14 points, 12 of those coming from long-range.

The Lady Mountaineers rebounded from their loss to Murray County as they topped Bremen Saturday in a make-up game, 53-38. No stats were reported by press time.

The Lady Indians are slated to take on North Murray again this Wednesday in their first tilt of the North Murray Mistletoe Madness Tournament beginning at 5:30pm as the host Lady Mountaineers will look to avenge last week’s loss to their cross-county foes.

The North Murray Mountaineers (2-8, 2-3 in Region 6AAA) boys basketball team outplayed the Indians Friday, winning 42-31, but having to come in on the tail end of the high-drama in the girls game it seemed a little lack-luster in comparison.

North Murray’s Waylyn James led the Mountaineers with 10 points while Chaisen Buckner chipped in nine points, all from the free throw line. Freshman Haden Newport led Murray County’s (2-8, 1-4 in Region 6AAA) offensive attack with 12 points.

The Mountaineers took on Bowdon last night but stats and scores were not available at press time. The Indians followed up their loss against North Murray with another disappointing loss to Southeast Whitfield Saturday, falling 61-30 to the Raiders at home. Newport was top scorer again for the Indians with 13 points.

The Indians are scheduled to take on North Paulding out of Dallas, GA in their opening game of the North Murray Mistletoe Madness Tournament Wednesday evening. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm