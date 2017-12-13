The Murray County Indians boys and girls dropped a pair of games to Sonoraville last Tuesday at home and then another couple Saturday to Dalton and now both teams are sitting at 2-4 on the season. The Lady Indians have dropped three straight now.

Against Dalton, an athletic collective of players, the Lady Indians were just outplayed. Allison Weaver and Jaide Johns led Murray County offensively with nine and eight points, respectively.

Throughout the game, the Lady Catamounts easily out rebounded the host team and half of those rebounds were on the offensive end, giving them second and third chances all night. The Lady Catamounts stretched out the smaller Murray County team and beat them handily, 62-36, but the Lady Indians looked to get back on track last night when they traveled to Bremen to take on the Lady Blue Devils. Stats and scores were not available at press time.

The Murray County Indians boys team were just too small for the Dalton Catamounts, and when their outside game isn’t clicking to go along with being outsized, that makes for a rough night. And it was rough, as the Indians fell to Dalton, 75-38 at home.

For having a pair of 6’8” forwards you’d expect Dalton to easily out-rebound the smaller Indians, but that wasn’t the case necessarily as the Catamounts edged Murray County out 38-31 in that category.

Senior point guard Cade Vice led Murray County offensively with nine points, all from behind the arc. Freshman Haden Newport added seven points to go along with seven rebounds.

The Indians faced off against Bremen on the road last night, as well, but stats and scores were not available at press time.

This Friday, Murray County will host both North Murray’s boys and girls basketball teams in a rival game. Tip-off for the girls game is scheduled for 6:30pm.