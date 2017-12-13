CHATSWORTH- The North Murray Mountaineers boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season last week against Adairsville (1-6, 0-2) at home, 57-53.

After starting out a disappointing 0-6, the Mountaineers were able to stave off the Tigers, who held an 11-point lead over North Murray early in the third quarter, as they fought and scratched their way back in this lead-changing affair, but North Murray (1-6, 1-1 Region 6AAA) was clutch down the stretch as they knocked down free throws and a few much-needed baskets to get the win.

Senior Waylyn James led the offensive attack, scoring a season high 20 points, including 10 of those in the fourth quarter. It seems the Mountaineer boys’ team took notice of the fervent defensive play of their female counterparts and it worked out in their favor. Thomas Petty chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers. North Murray was scheduled to take on Bremen last Friday on the road, but due to weather conditions, the game was cancelled. The Mountaineers took on Calhoun last night in Calhoun, but stats and scores were not available at press time.

The Lady Mountaineers (8-1, 2-0 Region 6AAA) continued their streak last Tuesday against Adairsville, easily taming the Lady Tigers, 77-42, picking up their sixth straight win this year. North Murray’s lone loss this year was by one point to Signal Mountain in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving tournament. Once again, the defensive pressure of the Lady Mountaineers figured to be too much for their opponent as they forced 35 turnovers and racked up 25 steals on the night.

Raven Stone led the team with 14 points and Korbin and Kailee Tipton both added 11.

The Lady Mountaineers were also slated to take on Bremen last Friday but the snowy weather had other plans in mind. They took on the Lady Yellowjackets Tuesday night in Calhoun, but stats and scores were not available at press time.

This Friday, December 15th, both North Murray teams travel across town to take on Murray County in a cross-county rival tilt.