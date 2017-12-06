CHATSWORTH - The North Murray Lady Mountaineers (7-1) continued their winning ways last week when they took down the Lady Catamounts of Dalton on Tuesday, and Sonoraville’s Lady Phoenix on Friday, both wins coming by double digits, including a trouncing of Dalton, 56-29.

The success of North Murray seems to be starting on the defensive side of the ball as they forced turnover after turnover against Dalton, racking up 22 steals in the process. The pressure the Lady Mountaineers are putting on opposing teams allows them to run the court and score quick off the turnover, never letting their opponents get into a rhythm.

Raven Stone - the Lady Mountaineers leading scorer this season - dropped in 27 points against Dalton, even after sitting out the majority of the fourth quarter.

In another home affair on Friday night, the Lady Mountaineers were able to slip by the Lady Phoenix relatively easy, behind sharpshooter Kailee Tipton’s 20 points. Going into the fourth quarter North Murray had a healthy 21-point lead and never seemed to be in any danger as they cruised to their seventh win, and fifth straight, on the season. Stone added 19 points, respectively, and junior Sarah Plemons chipped in 11.

On the other end of the spectrum sits the North Murray Mountaineer boys basketball team. Winless in six contests this year, they lost a pair last week to Dalton and Sonoraville - both by double digits - as they continue a disappointing first half of the season. North Murray has been without two starters who might have allowed them to approach .500, instead of 0-6.

Against the Catamounts the Mountaineers, a rather small team, had to deal with two 6’8” big men, and never could get anything going offensively as they fell to Dalton, 61-40. Senior Waylyn James led North Murray with 14 points while Thomas Petty chipped in nine.

Against Sonoraville it was the same story as the Mountaineers lost 53-43 to the Phoenix. James led North Murray again with 14 points.

Both North Murray’s boys and girls teams hosted Adairsville on Tuesday night but stats and score were not available by press time. They will hit the road this Friday to take on Bremen with the girls game beginning at 7:30pm and the boys’ immediately thereafter.

Last week both Murray County’s boys and girls basketball teams had just one game, against Haralson County, and now both teams are sitting at an even 2-2 record this season.

The Murray County Indians picked up their second win of the season against the Rebels, dominating Haralson County, routing them 67-37. The Indians led by 19 at the half and continued to pile on the points in the third and fourth quarters. Freshman Haden Newport led all scorers with 20 points, finishing 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, a good sign in such a young player.

The Lady Indians didn’t fare as well, as they lost their second game of the season to the Lady Rebels, 54-36. After climbing to within seven points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians allowed Haralson County to go on an 11-0 run to end the game. Junior Jaide Johns led Murray County with 15 points, 12 of those points coming from behind the arc. Kacey Beavers added eight points for the Lady Indians.

Both Murray County teams faced off against Sonoraville at home last night but stats and scores were not available at press time. Friday they will travel to Adairsville with the girls game beginning at 7:00pm and the boys tilt following shortly after.