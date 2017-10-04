CHATSWORTH - Bill Napier, a much admired man and highly regarded coach, passed away Tuesday, September 26th, at his home. Napier, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2013, was 60. Napier was Murray County’s head football coach for 16 seasons (1991-2006) and his 94 wins (94-78-1 overall) leading the Indians is the most in the school’s history. He was head coach for Murray County when they won region titles in 1992, 1996 and 1999 and had back-to-back 10 win seasons in ’99 and ’00. More recently, Napier was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Dalton High School. As great of a football coach as he was, he was known for his character off the field just as much. A scholarship program was created in his name, the Bill Napier Scholarship Award, for area athletes and students. Napier’s legacy as a mentor and man that impacted lives will live on much longer than all of his coaching awards and accomplishments, especially here in Chatsworth.