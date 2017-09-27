ADAIRSVILLE - The Murray County Indians (2-3) were dropped by Adairsville (3-2) last week on the road, losing 49-30 to the Tigers. The Indians fell behind 20-0 quick and early, but Murray County Head Coach Chad Brewer got creative with his play calling to give his team every chance to close the gap, and they did, trailing by only four at the half.

Indian quarterback John Reed was injured in the first half and Josh Curtis stepped up for Murray County and completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Curtis connected with wide receiver Preston Vanmeter five times for 99 yards and a score and Justin Genitempo caught two passes, one from Vanmeter for 44 yards and a touchdown. Murray County’s stud running back Tucker Gregg didn’t disappoint, and he usually doesn’t, as he barreled for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns. Gregg is just a handful of yards shy of 1,000 yards rushing on the year after just five games, or basically half a season.

Defensively, it was the usual suspects that anchored the Indian defense. Jake Chadwick had nine tackles, Brenden Owenby had seven and Tyler Keener chipped in six, including three for losses and one sack.

The Murray County Indians will host cross-county rivals North Murray this Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. as both teams look to bounce back from losses last week.