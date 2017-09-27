CALHOUN - The North Murray Mountaineers fell to the Calhoun Yellowjackets 40-13 Friday evening in a game that was tense and full of high drama.

After trailing just 17-6 at the half, North Murray was vamped to mount a comeback, but Calhoun (4-1) scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. The Mountaineers came out a little dry in the second half and emotions were raring the entire game. Three Yellowjackets were ejected in the first half after a fumble recovery by North Murray on the Mountaineer sideline ended up in a semi-brawl between the two teams, and on an altogether separate play, Mountaineer sophomore Hayden Hulett was blindsided by a Calhoun player and was eventually transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Hulett suffered a fractured jaw and has since had a successful surgery and is in the early stages of recovery.

Besides the emotional play and the dramatic flare ups, the Yellowjackets dominated for the most part, holding the Mountaineers to just 167 yards of total offense while causing three fumbles and recovering one. On the other hand, North Murray’s defense gave up a total of 518 yards to the Calhoun offense.

Preston Poag, Jr. completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Mountaineer wide receiver Connor Rice, who has consistently been a highlight for North Murray, caught eight passes for 90 yards and two scores to continue his stellar play this season. The Mountaineers only rushed for 19 yards in the game.

North Murray (2-3, 0-1 in Region 6AAA) will look to bounce back this Friday when they take on Murray County at Murray Field in Chatsworth. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.