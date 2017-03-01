Mrs. Shelley Renee Golliher
Mrs. Shelley Renee Golliher, age 46, passed away on February 15, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Golliher; and fathers, D. L. Manis and Teddy Long.
She is survived by her mother, Debra Long; brothers, Dale Manis, Brian & Contessa Long; sisters, Crystal Sims, Devon & Eric Crump; 14 special nieces and nephews; 4 great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A funeral service for Mrs. Golliher was held Monday, February 20, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Reid officiating. Interment was in Murray Memorial Garden. The family received friends on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www: shawnchapmanfh.com