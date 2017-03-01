Martha A. Ensley, 75, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, widow of Robert Lee "R.L." Ensley, died Friday, February 24, 2017.

Martha was born July 5, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Miles Virgil Hipps and the late Martha Jeanne Chatham Hipps. She was a graduate of Chicora High School. She worked in the finance industry and was of the Baptist faith. Martha enjoyed painting, floral design, and was a dog lover.

She is survived by two sons, Scott Ensley of Moncks Corner, SC, Mark Ensley (Sherry) of Summerville, SC; five grandchildren: Ashlee Ensley Woods (Elliott), Laura Ensley, Kali Ensley Render (William), Tyler Ensley, and Trent Ensley; brother, Michael Hipps (Kendra) of Fayetteville, GA.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, and a brother, Miles Hipps.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Her graveside service will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Eton Cemetery.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of local arrangements.