Mrs. Carolyn Mosley, age 68 of Chatsworth, passed away Feb. 12, 2017 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mosley, and parents, Clinton & Bettye Peden,

She is survived by one son, Chris Walker of Chatsworth; brother and sister in law, Darrell and Lisa Peden of Loganville; aunts and spouses, Juanita Stafford of Crandall, Jean and Bob Jones, and several cousins also survive.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Herman Parker officiating. Interment was in Chatsworth Heights Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday from 5 until 9.

