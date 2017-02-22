Mr. William (Wild Bill) Lunsford, 75 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at his residence.

William “Wild Bill” retired from Shaw after 35 years of service. He was a Korean War veteran. William enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Oleta Lunsford; brothers, Frank and Vernon (Mush) Lunsford; sister, Ann Standridge Davis.

Survivors include his loving wife, Inez Lunsford of Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Dewayne and Donna Collins of Chatsworth, Jamie and Tracy Collins of Chatsworth, Tony and Tonia Collins of Varnell; daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Ronnie Stokes of Resaca, Sabrina and Tanya Lunsford of Calhoun, Rita and Danny Casson of Ocoee, TN; sister, Faye Williams of Athens, TN; 14 grandkids; 10 Great grandkids; extended family also survives.

Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mr. William (Wild Bill) Lunsford were held Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Mathew Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Tennga.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Military honors were provided by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. William (Wild Bill) Lunsford.