Mr. James (Jim) Hammond Miller, 67, of Dalton passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Alton (Red) and Ruby Stafford Miller and was preceded in death by his brother Eddie Miller.

Jim is survived by his wife Imelda Carpio Miller of Dalton; daughters, Zyra Miller of Atlanta and Nicole Miller of Athens, GA; sister-in-law, Lisa P. Miller of Dalton; niece, Margaret Miller Richardson of Clayton, GA; nephew, Cleve Miller of Athens; great nieces, Ruby Richardson of Clayton and Parrish Miller of Athens.

He was a member of Dalton First United Methodist Church and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Jim earned his Specialist degree in education from Jacksonville State University in Alabama and his Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree in education from the University of West Georgia. He taught for 33 years in Whitfield and Murray counties. Jim touched many hearts through his passion of teaching and will continue to be remembered because of this. He had a deep love and commitment for his family and friends.

Memorial services for Jim will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the Chapel of Dalton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Randy Kanipe officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1 until 3 p.m. in the atrium of the church.

The family requests that in honor of Jim Miller, a donation be made to the ALS Association for Lou Gehrig’s disease research and/or the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers. ALS Association: 5881 Glenridge Dr, #200, Atlanta, GA 30328. Alzheimer’s Association: 922 E Morris St, Dalton, GA 30721

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.lovefuneralhomega.com.

Love Funeral Home, 1402 N. Thornton Ave. Dalton is in charge of arrangements.