Winnie Ruth Hughes, age 79 of Murphy, NC passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Murphy Medical Center Nursing Home.

She was a native of Vero Beach, FL and the daughter of the late Vernon and Ada Harris. Winnie was a homemaker. She was a member of Bellview United Methodist Church. Winnie was very active in her church, community and club work. She was very loving, caring and enjoyed social interaction with others. Winnie enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon Harris and Ralph Harris.

She is survived by her daughters, Naomi Martin and husband Harry and Glenda Hughes all of Murphy; three granddaughters, Holly M. Morgan and husband Marion, Coty Garcia and husband Carl and Winn Hibberts and husband Scott all of Murphy; three great-grandsons, Sydney Hibberts, Desi Garcia and Jonas Garcia; three brothers, Ted Harris and wife Virginia of Live Oak, FL, John Harris of Chatsworth, GA and Roger Harris and wife Pat of Cohutta Springs, GA; two sisters, Mabel Osborne and Linda Flood and husband Lamar all of Chatsworth, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Rev. David Womble officiated. Burial was in the Harrison Chapel Cemetery in Chatsworth, GA. Pallbearers were Melvin Gentry, Junior Puett, Kelly Hopkins, Johnny Hatchett, Harry Hughes and Harold Beavers. Honorary pallbearers will be Sydney Hibberts, Desi Garcia, Jonas Garcia and Bucky Kelly.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 624, Murphy, NC 28906.

