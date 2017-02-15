Mr. William S. "Bill" Pritchett age 86 of Crandall, passed away Feb. 10, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Harris Pritchett, and a son in law, Charles Lents.

Survivors include children and spouses, Sudie Lents, Judy and Bruce Coulter, Tim and Lisa Pritchett all of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, Shannon and Mark Lance, Traci and Scott Bishop, Staci and Kenny Walraven, Brandi Coulter, Lee and Jamie Coulter, Marcus Pritchett, Macy Pritchett; great grandchildren, Noah and Micah Bishop, Ella Lance, Kayla Maddox, India Langford, Cole Maddox, Adain Coulter, Averi Walraven, Eli Walraven, Evan Coulter, Callie Walraven, and Kayleigh Swinney; special friend, Rachel Stafford of Crandall.

Funeral services were held Sunday, at 4:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Billy Willis and Lee Coulter officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday, 12:00 noon till 4:00.

