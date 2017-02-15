Ms. Carolyn Parrish age 67 of Chatsworth passed away Tuesday February 7, 2017 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Lee Smith; brother, Phillip Smith and a sister in law, Teresa Smith.

Survivors include her daughter and son in law, April and Jason Parker; granddaughter, Alison Parker all of Chatsworth; sisters, brothers and spouses Jeanne Jackson of Chatsworth, Mike and Annette Smith of Dalton, Bruce and Felisha Smith, Larry Smith, Tony Smith all of Chatsworth and Lesia and Andy Smith of Dalton; special friend, Linda Hand of Dalton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Friday, 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Parrish officiating. Interment followed in the Dawnville UMC Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday, 5:30 till 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, crematory and monuments.