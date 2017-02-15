Hazel Ruth Pullen age 78, of Crandall, passed away Sunday February 12, 2017 at Cornerstone Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Washington Moore and Mary Melissa Hawkins Moore; husband, Floyd G. “Pete” Pullen; son, Gary Eugene Pullen.

Survivors include, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Pullen will be held Wednesday February 15, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Peeples Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Fairy Valley Cemetery.

No services will be held.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.