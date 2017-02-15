Betty Jo Snyder Choate, age 84, a resident of Chatsworth, Georgia and formerly of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday evening in a Chatsworth health care facility. Mrs. Choate was the daughter of the late Harriett Wright Snyder and Lee Snyder. The father of her children, Lester Choate and her daughter, Virginia Darlene Choate Davis also preceded her in death. Mrs. Choate was retired from Hardwick Clothes after many years of service. She enjoyed reading and she was well-known at the Flea Land Flea Market where she made crafts and sold them. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Choate was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church here in Cleveland.

Survivors include her daughter, Denise Pendergrass and her husband Jody of Cleveland, her sons, Bobby Lee Choate and his wife Kathy, Randall Choate and his wife Sherry all of Cisco, Georgia and Ron Choate of Morrison, Tennessee, her grandchildren, Tina Couch, Gary Choate, Michael Choate, Melinda Hardin, Melissa McMahan, Stanley Pendergrass, Greg Davis, Corey Choate and Faith Brookshire, her 21 great grandchildren and her great great grandchild also survive.

Services were held Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel. Interment followed in the Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Gary Nelson officiating. Grandsons served as casket bearers. The Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Chapel was in charge of the arrangements. You may share your condolences and your memories with the Choate family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com.

