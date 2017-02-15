Mildred Wanda Lee Blankenship, age 79, of Chatsworth passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church and loved spending time with her grandbabies.

Mrs. Blankenship was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roy Blankenship; daughter, Sharon Gulledge; son, Timothy Blankenship; father, Albert Carlock; mother, Effarine Carlock; granddaughter, Kristie Rizer; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Fred Blankenship & Michelle Singleton of Dalton; daughters and son-in-law, Joann & LeeRoy Hamby and Wencie Campbell – all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Kenny Densmore, Misty Gulledge, Becky Blankenship, Brittany Hughes, Nathan Blankenship, Kristie Rizer, Shana and Josh Weatherford, Tiffany Prue, and Drake Campbell; great-grandchildren, Shanancy, Christopher, Bella, Noah, Zeke, and Asher Densmore, Jacob Rizer, Kristain and Tre Newlan, Ashley Watts, Tyler and McKinsey Bohannon, Sienna Blankenship, Lilly, Aria, and Mason Weatherford, Shayla Hughes, Briceson Prue, Paisley Burchfield, and Kaden Gallaway; great-great-grandchildren, Connor Parton, Aubrey Harris, Rebecca Densmore, and Nevaeh Newlan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Calvin & Brenda Carlock and Jackie & Juanita Carlock – all of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra & Roger Pittman of Chatsworth; and several dear extended family members.

Funeral services to celebrate the life Mrs. Blankenship were held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 10, 2017 from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Harris officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.