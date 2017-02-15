Elder Charles Edgar Smith, age 85, of Crandall passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

He was the pastor of Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church in Chatsworth. His church and his family were his greatest joys, and he always wanted his family to live out God’s word with compassion, honesty, and integrity.

He was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Scott Smith; grandsons, Charles Adam Morrison and Stevie Smith; parents, Henry Luther & Sarah Melinda Smith; brothers, Tom, Hobart, Odell, Ruben, Arthur, J. D., and Don Smith; and sisters, Dean Smith and Annette Mooney.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Elizabeth Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, David Allen & Marsha Smith of Chatsworth, Brian Wayne & Linda Smith of Crandall, Kenneth Ross & Kerry Smith of Milton, GA, and Kelly Ryan & JoAnn Smith of Dalton; daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce Linda & Jerry Parton of Trion and Wanda Lee & Greg Queen of Raleigh, NC; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth Taylor of Crandall, Ethel & Paul Mooney of Ellijay, and Mae Elliott of Chatsworth; sisters-in-law, Hazel Smith of Chatsworth and Alma Smith of Arab, AL; grandchildren, Cameron Thomas, Crystal Bledsoe, Jamie Person, Charlotte Weaver, Michael Morrison, Luke Morrison, Billy Smith, Amy Smith, Whitney Smith, Leah Pretulak, Jillian Pickett, Jonathan Smith, Matthew Smith, Megan Smith, Nick Smith, Sampson Smith, Hope Elliott, Laramie Smith, Brittny Mussaw, Kelsy Mussaw, Tyler Mussaw, Rory Smith, Harmony Smith, Jennifer Lowe, Matt Lowe, Max Grissby, and Selena Moore; great-grandchildren, Kallem Lowe, Jayla Lowe, Lanaya Lowe, Kile Moore, Emily Moore, Cole Thomas, Zara Thomas, Jasimine Shropshire, Jada Shropshire, Cohen Morrison, Landon Morrison, Christopher Bledsoe, Kayden Lapham, Zach Smith, Michael Pulliam; great-great-grandchild, Jayla Shropshire; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Elder Smith were held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church with Brother Bill Cambell, Elder Eddy Flick, and Elder Paul Mooney officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Harrison Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

In addition of flowers, memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church would be greatly appreciated.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.