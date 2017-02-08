Mrs. Betty Waters, age 80, of Chatsworth, passed away on February 1, 2017 at Chatsworth Health Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Juanita Cantrell; and two brothers, Harold Cantrell and Jerry Cantrell.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Waters of Chatsworth; son, James Waters of Ranger; daughter and son in law, Maxine and Tony Everett of Chatsworth; one grandchild, Wayne Johnson; and two great grandchildren, Matthew Johnson and Kaitlyn Johnson all of Chatsworth.

Funeral services for Mrs. Waters were on Friday, February 3, at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Brother Shane Williams officiating. The family received friends on Friday at 12 noon until the funeral hour. Interment was in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com