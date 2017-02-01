Mr. John Robert Miller age 70 of Chatsworth passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Erlanger Medical Center.

He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Jenny and Mark Quarles of Chatsworth a son David Miller of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Jacob and Destiny Miller, Noah Killian, WIlliam Quarles, Ashley and Wesley Reeves, Amber and Josh Rymer, Ashlyn Miller, Kylie Miller, and Tyler Miller; nine great grandchildren; and special friend, Jackie Hicks.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Tony Conner officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Hill Cemetery, The family received friends at the funeral home 5:00 pm till 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

