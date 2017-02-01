J.E. (Jack) Flood, 83 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Pop Flood’s love for bluegrass music, both playing and traveling to bluegrass festivals with Maw Flood. It was an every weekend thing they both enjoyed. If not music it was riding and looking for deer but there the music continued. Pop and Maw would make several trips a week to the loop at Carters Lake to look for deer and to check on the water. Pop also loved spending time on that water fishing for bass and enjoying time fishing with his sons, grandsons, his brother Paul and good friend Billy Thomas.

Pop Flood started as a young boy working on cars or anything that was broken. Being able to fix all these things, people said he was a “Jack of all trades” and this is how the nickname “Jack” came about. When he retired from public work, he started working with his son at Floods Logging.

Pop Flood was also a member of Murray County Rescue for 30 plus years and all six children and several grandchildren have followed in his footsteps and became members also.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Tamer Flood; son, Ray Flood; granddaughter, Christy Flood Anderson; brother, Albert Flood; sister, Onieda Flood Greenway.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Ruthell (Jo) Young Flood; sons and daughter-in-law, Keith and Denise Flood, Doug Flood, Steve Flood; daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Ernest Johnson, Vadah and Shane Mullinax; daughter-in-law, Bertha Flood all of Chatsworth; brother, Paul Flood of Chatsworth; sister, Nancy Flood Ridley of Dalton; grandchildren, Jeremy and Monica Flood, Jamie and Melinda Flood, Sabrina Flood and Caleb Carroll, Josh Flood, Jordan Flood, Logan Mullinax all of Chatsworth, Brandon and Autumn Flood of Euharlee, GA, and Chris Flood of Ellijay; great-grandchildren, Shavant Taylor, Shawn Taylor, Aaron Bell, Brayden Flood, Mason Flood, and Liam Flood; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of J.E. (Jack) Flood were held Monday, January 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with George Bryant and Mickey Sisk officiating. Interment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The Family received friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. J.E. (Jack) Flood.