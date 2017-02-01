John William Imand, Sr., age 89 of Chatsworth, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2017 in Hamilton Medical Center.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II. Mr. Imand was a master plumber, and he was a member of First Baptist Church of Chatsworth.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley B. Imand; parents, William and Marilu Imand; and brothers, Frank and James Imand.

He is survived by sons and daughers-in-law, John W. Jr. and Ronda Imand and William F. and Joan Imand; daughters and sons-in-law, Joan I. and Louis Dykes and Lynda I. Godfrey; grandchildren, Tabitha Lawter, Sherrie Reiser, Luke Dykes, Philip Dykes, Matthew Dykes, Adam Godfrey, Nathan Godfrey, and Rebekah G. Tanner; great-grandchildren, Corbin Lawter, Kyleigh Lawter, Kason Dykes, Ansley Dykes, and Madalyn Dykes; sister-in-law, Phyllis Imand; brother-in-law and wife, William and Karen Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of John W. Imand, Sr. were conducted 11:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2017 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Dr. Mark Shaw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of John W. Imand, Sr. to the Future Needs Fund at First Baptist Church of Chatsworth 121 West Market Street Chatsworth, Georgia 30705 or to the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street New York, New York 10016.

Special thanks to the staff of Renal Care USA, Chatsworth.

