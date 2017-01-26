Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon, 76 of Rockport, TX passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Eichman; father, Alex Bauer; husband, Larry Higdon.

Survivors include her sons, William Higdon of Chatsworth, Brian Higdon of Houston, TX; daughter, Susan Higdon of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Dennis, Sasha, and Hannah.

Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon were held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Interment followed in Mt. Sumach Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon.