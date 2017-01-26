Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon, 76 of Rockport, TX passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Eichman; father, Alex Bauer; husband, Larry Higdon.
Survivors include her sons, William Higdon of Chatsworth, Brian Higdon of Houston, TX; daughter, Susan Higdon of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Dennis, Sasha, and Hannah.
Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon were held Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Interment followed in Mt. Sumach Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Barbara Lee Higdon.