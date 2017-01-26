Mrs. Mary Frances Childers, 83 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at her residence.

She was a member at Mt. Sumach Baptist Church. Frances loved her grandbabies, walking and working in the yard.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, James Childers Sr; parents, grandparents, brothers-in-law.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, James Childers Jr and Linda Childers of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Bobby Bowers of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and June Jones of Dalton, Herbert and Virginia Samples of Dalton, Alton and Dale Samples of Resaca; brother-in-law, Thomas Childers of Chatsworth; sisters-in-law, Jackie Gladden of Chatsworth, Janette Gibson of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Tammy and Rodney Smith, Jennifer and Shane Shaw, Josh Childers, Starlan Childers, Jagger and Sidney Childers, and Russell and Amber Richards; great grandchildren, Whitney Smith, Mason Smith, Alex Glover, Brittany Glover, Sarah Glover, Micaylah and Maliyah Childers, Jackson Childers, Rylen Richards; great-great grandchild, McKinley Franklin; extended family also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mary Frances Childers were held Monday, January 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Gene Thomason and Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Interment followed in Smyrna Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Frances Childers.