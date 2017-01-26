Carolyn Bartley Porter, 80, of Chatsworth entered the gates of heaven on Friday, January 20, 2017 surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John "Pete" Porter; her parents, Robert and Ellen Bartley; brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Elizabeth Bartley; and niece, Cathy Bartley.

She is survived by her family: daughters and son-in-law, Carrie Yother and Jeanine and Johnny Ward; son, Michael Porter – all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Stephanie "Niki" McKee, Shanna Thomas, Jessica Yother, Coy Ward, Justin Porter, and Brittany Shoemaker; great-grandchildren, Rheanna McKee, Kinsley McKee, Cole Satterfield, Sawyer Porter, Colten Porter, Rylan Rhinehardt, Nick Thomas, Kris Lumpkin, Abbie Lumpkin, Sawyer Shoemaker, and Conner Shoemaker; sisters, Mary Sue (Ben) Chastain, Wilma (Lamar) Beason; step-children, Randy (Mary) Porter and Carol Caldwell; and sister-in-law, Pauline Morrison. Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Carolyn was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She put her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first and loved to worship him. She was a member of Welcome Valley Baptist Church in Chatsworth. She loved attending church, spending time with her family and friends, gardening, crocheting, cooking, and fishing.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Chatsworth Healthcare and the staff of Avalon Hospice for their love and care.

The viewing was held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6-9 pm at Peeples Funeral Home in Chatsworth.

The funeral service was held on Sunday at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Green and Rev. Roger Baker officiating. Burial followed at Center Valley Cemetery.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.