Ms. Renee Juliet Harry (Layman, Fouts) Butler-Goswick, 43 of Chatsworth passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017.

Renee, also affectionately called “Binky” loved her children and family more than anything. She also loved animals, especially horses, dogs and cats. She was a Murray County 911 Operator for 10 years and loved the job. She was also a participant of the Conasauga Drug Court in Whitfield County. She loved the program, Judge Partain, the staff and especially her CO participants. She had a sweat shirt made that stated “I am a Drug Court Participant”. She was not ashamed of not being perfect. Our hearts are broken, but Jesus needed her more than we did. Thank you Lord for letting us have her for 43 years.

She attended Holly Creek Baptist Church and First Baptist Church with her children. She loved all outdoor activities including horseback riding and riding atvs.

Renee is preceded in death by her late husband, Jody Lee Goswick; grandparents, Harry and Joan Metz and Iris Dolores Benson Harry & Noah Webster Harry; cousins, Franz Metz and Aaron Schempp.

Survivors include her son, Trey Butler of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, AshLee Renee Goswick Ridley and Ricky Ridley of Crandall; parents, Susan and Andres Torres and Steven Webster Harry all of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Aaron and Tina Harry of Blue Ridge, Andres Xavier Torres of Chatsworth, and Steven and Laura Harry of Chatsworth; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tara and Ed Powell of Chatsworth, Tanya and Jon England of Chatsworth, and Alejandra Marisol Torres of Chatsworth; grandchildren, BentLee Noelle Ridley, and Cole Dawson Ridley; niece, Sonja Powell; a special best friend, James Loving of Chatsworth; extended family also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Ms. Renee Juliet Harry (Layman, Fouts) Butler-Goswick were held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Cochran and Rev. Ray Cochran officiating. Interment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Conasauga Drug Court in Whitfield County P.O. Box 6127 Dalton, GA 30722 –6127 phone (706) 281-4811.