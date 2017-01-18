Mr. Juan Perez Sanchez, age 72 of Chatsworth passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at his residence surrounded by family.

He is survived by his children, Rosalinda Perez, Heliodoro Perez of Weslcco, TX, Juan Perez of Dalton, Jose Luis Perez of Chatsworth, Hilberto Perez, and Julio Adrian Perez both of Dalton; brother, Roberto Perez and a sister Gras'ela Perez; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Juan Blanco officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday, 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.