Mr. Charles “Swaney” Swanson age 95 of Dalton, passed away Saturday January 14, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Swanson enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Flossie Swanson; sisters, Gladys Varon, Thelma Blackburn and Rebekah De La Rosa; sister-in-law, Frances Swanson; grandson, Sonny Wright.

Survivors include, wife, Wilma Jean Swanson, Dalton; sons and daughter-in-law, Tim Swanson, Mike and Teresa Burch, Dennis Swanson and Danny Swanson all of Dalton; daughters and sons-in-law, Glinda and Lee Roach, Dalton, Debbie and Chuck Watson, Lafayette, Brenda and Mitchell Sanford, Chatsworth, Becky and Anthony Baggett, Chatsworth and Cindy Ridley, Arizona; brothers and sister-in-law, J. E. Swanson, Chatsworth, Larry and Betty Swanson, Chatsworth. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Swanson were held Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Duane Hamby and Melvin Cline officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens with military honors by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

The family received friends Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.