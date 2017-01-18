Mrs. Kathryn Swanson Gravely age 93, of Chatsworth, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday January 12, 2017.

She was the truest example of Christianity, always putting others before herself. She was a lifelong member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gravely was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Mary Bell Swanson; husband, Claude Eugene Gravely; sister, Naomi Swanson Tankersley; brother, R. L. Swanson; grandson, Matthew Robert McCamy.

Survivors include, daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Rick McCamy, Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Lamar and Dianne Gravely, Chatsworth, Tim Gravely and Susan Bozeman, Murphy, NC; grandchildren, Amy and Brandon Jones, Shaun and Heather Gravely; great-grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Addison Jones, Jordan Gravely, Macie Gravely, Brody Gravely and Luna McCamy Brinkman.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gravely were held Sunday January 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Cool Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Souther officiating. Interment followed in the Cool Springs Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.

