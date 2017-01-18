Bobby Joe Ellis, age 83 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Erlanger Health Care System in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Mr. Ellis retired after 48 years as a truck driver for Cagle Feed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Nina Jo Ellis; daughter, Nina Rose Ellis; brother, Billy Ellis; and sister, Judy Skidmore.

He is survived by his wife, Dell Ellis; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Glenda Stephenson; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Teresa Ellis; sister and brother-in-law, Etta Mae and Bob Dooley; grandchildren, Melodi and Ian Tankersley; Ben and Sara Stephenson; great-grandchildren, Ella Kate, Claire, and Lincoln Tankersley; and Laney, Emmaline, and Amelia Stephenson.

Funeral services were conducted 11:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2017 from the chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Danny Jenkins officiating. Burial was in Smyrna Cemetery.

The family received friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2017.

