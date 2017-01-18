Bobby Joe Ellis
Bobby Joe Ellis, age 83 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Erlanger Health Care System in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Mr. Ellis retired after 48 years as a truck driver for Cagle Feed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Nina Jo Ellis; daughter, Nina Rose Ellis; brother, Billy Ellis; and sister, Judy Skidmore.
He is survived by his wife, Dell Ellis; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Glenda Stephenson; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Teresa Ellis; sister and brother-in-law, Etta Mae and Bob Dooley; grandchildren, Melodi and Ian Tankersley; Ben and Sara Stephenson; great-grandchildren, Ella Kate, Claire, and Lincoln Tankersley; and Laney, Emmaline, and Amelia Stephenson.
Funeral services were conducted 11:00 am Saturday, January 14, 2017 from the chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Danny Jenkins officiating. Burial was in Smyrna Cemetery.
The family received friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2017.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com