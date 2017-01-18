Mr. Winfrey Arthur Baxter better known as Art, 88 of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

He was born and raised in Crandall, Ga and was a member of Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Winfrey worked at Duracell Industries as a machinist for 30 plus years.

Winfrey was preceded in death by the love of his life, Helen Bryant Baxter; parents, David O. and Florence Bookout Baxter; siblings, Lorene Headrick, Mildred Petty, Dee and Stella Baxter, Olen and George Baxter.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Allan J. Ensley; granddaughter, Allana Ensley; special nephew, Steve Baxter and other nieces and nephews in Cleveland, TN.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Winfrey Arthur Baxter were held Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Clark and George Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Winfrey Arthur Baxter.