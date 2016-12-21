Mr. Kenneth “Jakey” Bright, age 75 of Chatsworth, GA died Saturday, December 17, 2016 at his home. He was born in Murray County on March 31, 1941, son of the late Elbert and Dona Couch Bright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law, Elbert Bright, Jr., and James and Trudy Bright; and a brother-in-law, Pete Reynolds.

Mr. Bright had been employed with C&J Leasing, and Chem-Tex in Calhoun.

He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Joan Johns Bright; his sons and daughters-in-law, Sam and Angela Bright, and Stacy and Brandy Bright; his sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and J.T. Edmondson, and Judy Reynolds; and grandchildren, Kenna Bright, Chase Bright, Allison Bright, and Savanna Bright.

Services to honor the life of Mr. Kenneth “Jakey” Bright were held Monday, December 19 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Terry Timms and Rev. Billy Tatum officiating. Interment followed in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers included Terrell Bright, David Bright, Jimmy Edmondson, Michael Johns, Chris Stewart, Mitchell Johns, and Scott Johns.

The Bright family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 18 from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Kenneth “Jakey” Bright are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.