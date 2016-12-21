Mr. Jerry David Sanford age 70, of Chatsworth, passed away at his home Saturday morning, December 17, 2016.

He was born on October 8, 1946 in Chatsworth, GA.

Mr. Sanford is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ruby Kendrick Sanford & J.D. Sanford; his son, Jerry David Sanford, Jr.; and son-in-law, Glenn Nichols.

Jerry lived his entire life in Murray County. He attended Spring Place Elementary, Murray County High School, and Holly Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Sanford served his community faithfully as Mayor of Chatsworth for 20 years. He enjoyed many long walks in town and working at his garage through the years. His greatest earthly blessing was his dedicated and loving family, and his grandchildren certainly were the light of his life. Mr. Jerry Sanford will be missed.

Mr. Sanford is survived by his wife of 52 years – Brenda Huggins Sanford, daughter & son-in-law - Samantha Sanford Gregg & Fred Gregg, and four grandchildren – Katlyn Nichols, Caroline Nichols, Tucker Gregg, and Katy Gregg Sane. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law and their families: Pat Sanford Smith & Gene Smith and Johanna Sanford Brown & Winston Brown; nephews & nieces and their children – Mike & Mariana Brown & Mary Katherine, Greg & Debbie Brown, Rhonda Smith, Stephen & Leigh Anne Smith & Carley, and a multitude of friends.

The family received friends Sunday, December 18, from 4:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Peeples Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mr. Sanford were held Monday December 19, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from the Holly Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Cochran and Scott Humphrey officiating. Mr. Sanford will be laid to rest with his parents and son at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.