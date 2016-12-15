Jonnie Viola Nicholson, 87, of Crandall passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at her residence.

Born in 1929, Jonnie was the eldest of three children of Ed and Pearl Chambers Parson. Jonnie attended Murray County High School and worked in the administrative branches of publicly-held and privately-owned businesses until her retirement.

Her memory will continue to burn brightly in the hearts of her daughters, Beverly Tanksley and husband, Mike, and Sonjua Pritchett and husband, Jack; her two grandsons, Derek Tanksley (Robin) of Hutchinson, Kansas and Logan Pritchett of Crandall; her two great-grandsons, Kyle and Klayton Tanksley of Belton, Texas; her sister, Jeraldine Setter; brother, Ed Parson, Jr. (Edith); nieces, Sheila DeVaughn (Roger) and Jeanne Carole Suddeth (Kent); nephews, Eddy (Patty), Rickey (Deb), and Ben (Sharon) Parson; and family, Mary Ann Pritchett. Jonnie’s parents; granddaughter, Dawn; and nephew, Neil, preceded her in death.

Always generous and family-oriented, she wanted to help others – particularly if they were experiencing a few difficulties. She recalled that many of her favorite times were shopping with her girls and visiting with her daughter in Washington, D.C. where she admired the area’s trees and flowers. “Ms. Jonnie” or “Grands”, as she was affectionately called by her grandsons, will be deeply missed, and her presence will be with us forever.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jonnie Viola Nicholson were held Monday, December 12, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Whitfield Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour.

Jonnie loved flowers and plants. Therefore, flowers are accepted.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Jonnie Viola Nicholson.