Mr. Larry Frank Higdon, 76 of Rockport, TX, passed away Monday, December 5, 2016 in Rockport, TX.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Woodrow Higdon; mother, Aileen Higdon; sister, Juliette Kilgore; brother, Noel Higdon.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Higdon of Rockport, TX; sons William Higdon of Cisco, and Brian Higdon of Houston, TX; daughter, Susan Nelson of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Dennis, Sasha and Hanah.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Larry Frank Higdon were held Monday, December 12, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Steven Cockburn and Richard Haak officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Sumach Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Larry Frank Higdon.