Shannon Leigh Bynum, age 41, of Chatsworth passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at her home.

She was a member of Spring Place Baptist Church and loved listening to music and watching CMT.

Shannon was preceded in death by her father, Robert Newell Bynum; brother, Bobby Wayne Bynum; grandmother, Elizabeth Faye Brown; and step-grandfather, Conway Gregory.

Survivors include her mother, Debra Faye Bynum of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Barrett & Samantha Bynum of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Kym Bynum Hicks & Tommy Hicks of Chatsworth; grandmother, Ora Belle Gregory; special nieces and nephew, Katlyn Thomas, Morgan Kendrick, and Conner Bynum; great-nephew, Hunter Redmond; aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for Miss Bynum were held at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Bowers officiating.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until the funeral at 4:30 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.