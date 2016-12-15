Mr. Lawrence Bartley age 60, of Eton, passed away Sunday December 11, 2016 at his residence.

Mr. Bartley enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Fairy Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include, his parents, Jim and Jennie Bartley, Eton; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Sheila Bartley, Crandall; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Anthony Ridley, Eton; special niece and spouse, Amanda Bartley Alexander and Matt Alexander, Ringgold. Also survived by an aunt, an uncle, numerous cousins and many special friends.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Bartley were held Tuesday December 13, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Green and Rev. William Silvers officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Tuesday from 11:00 until the service hour at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to the Shepard Spinal Center 2020 Peachtree Rd. NW Atlanta, GA 30309.

Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of arrangements.