Mr. Leonard Hamilton “L. H.” Sanford, Jr., age 93 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday November 7, 2016.

Mr. Sanford was a lifelong resident of Murray County, a WWII US Army Veteran and a lifetime member of the Smyrna Baptist Church.

He enjoyed gardening, raising livestock and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew him as “Pa.”

He was preceded in death by his father, L. H. “Ham” Sanford, Sr., mother, Bertha Vick Sanford; first wife, Geraldine Baggett Sanford; great granddaughter, Natalie Stafford; brothers, J. D. Sanford and Jack Sanford; sisters, Odean Sanford, Althea Thomason, Jessie Ridley and Cleo Martin.

Survivors include, wife, LaVonne Sanford, Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Sanford, Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and John Garland, Chatsworth; step-children and spouses, Reggie and Katherine Payne, Barbara Waldrop, Bonnie Marable, Jerry and April Waldrop, Ben and Jennifer Waldrop; brother, Charlie Sanford, Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Effie and Lamar Beavers, Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, Chad and April Stafford, Andy and Kimberly Stafford, Heather and Scott Brock, Matthew and Marla Sanford, Lisa and Johnny Merrell and Pam Garland; step-grandchildren and spouses, Antonio Estevez, Mindi Estevez, Duane and Katy Walker, Mary Ann Rogers, Buck Rogers, Randall and Laura Rogers, Mitchell and Emily Massingil, Nathan Waldrop and Monica Waldrop; 19 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Sanford will be held Thursday November 10, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. from the Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Bowen and Tim Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.