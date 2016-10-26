Mrs. Etta Jane Newton, 98, of Chatsworth passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at Wood Dale Health Care Center.

Etta was preceded in death by her parents, John and Matilda Patterson, and husband, Arthur Newton.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Robert Anderson of Chatsworth; sisters, Mary Barrett of Jasper, GA and Pauline Weeks of Centre, AL; grandchildren, Lane Bennett of Fairmount, GA and Kim Martin of Chatsworth; great-grandchildren, Cole Bennett of Ellijay, GA and Danny and Bailey Burt of Chatsworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Etta Jane Newton were held Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. from Hopewell Baptist Church in Gordon County with Mr. Michael Yancey officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Etta Jane Newton.