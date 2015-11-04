Mrs. Patricia Rose Russell, age 71, of Chatsworthv passed away on Monday, November 2, 2015.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. Crisp, Sr. and Dora Jeanette Crisp, and brothers, James E. Crisp and Carl F. Crisp.

Survivors include her husband, Samuel Everett Russell of Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, Victor & Jeanette Russell of Duson, LA; daughters and sons-in-law, Angela Rose & Lorne Crowe of Chatsworth, Rhonda Lynn & Sam Gordon of Chatsworth, and Tina & Timmy Stutes of Youngsville, LA; brother, William L. “Buddy” Crisp of Chatsworth; sisters-in-law, Pauletta Fay Walters Crisp of LaFayette, GA and Mary Crisp of Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Rena & Kelly White of Englewood, TN and Shirl A. Plank of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Heath B. Cochran, Jeremy E. Jones, Samantha Gordon, Victor W. Russell, Victoria D. Russell, Jason, Jonathan, Jamie, and Jordan Stutes, Charity

Cosme, and Ryan Jasso; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Skylar, Emily, Isaac, Eli, Layla, Robbie, Orion, Aurora, Raven, Rayne, and Race; and dear friend, Lois Huffman. Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Russell will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2015 from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the Cool Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.