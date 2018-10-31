It is with great sadness, that the family of Vernon Eugene Flood announces his passing on October 28, 2018 at the age of 72. Vernon loved hunting rabbits, watching westerns, but most importantly he was a family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and family. Some of his favorite times were spent around the Monday night dinner table surrounded by his family or at a family get together.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Flood; brother, Gary Flood; sister, Helen Coran. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wanda Flood; sons and daughters in law, Stevie Flood and Danielle Brooks, Scott and Jennifer Flood; daughter and son in law, Tonya and Brett Langham; grandchildren, Jordan Douthitt, Halie Kendrick, Daylan Flood, Brazleigh and Brighton Brooks, Bradley and Jaxon Flood, Kross and Finley Langham; great grandchildren, Hendrix and Fulton Douthitt and Deklyn and Charlie Kate Kendrick; brothers and sisters in law, Arnold and Linda Flood, Kenneth "Boone" and Gwen Flood, Donnie and Kelly Flood; sisters and brothers in law, Wanda and Clyde Goswick, Brenda Goble, Gwnynell and Arnold Osborne, Janice Haynes. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 1:00 p.m. at Fairy Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Flood, Rev. Lamar Beason and Rev. Brondy Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory. www.shawnchapmanfh.com