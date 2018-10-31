Robert Harold Swanson, Jr., age 65, better known as “Bobby” Swanson, departed this earth on October 14, 2018. He was born on February 16, 1953 in Chatsworth, Georgia.

He has now rejoined his loving family whom he has missed for many years: his grandmothers, Ethel Quarles Swanson and Mable Dunn Cochran; grandfathers, George Washington Swanson and Walter Harvey Cochran; and parents, Harold and Wahlice Swanson – all of whom resided in Chatsworth.

He leaves behind the ones who will miss him: his three sisters, Donna Swanson Smith, Myra Jane Swanson Ridley, and Linda Swanson Kilgore – all of Chatsworth; nieces and nephews, Brandy Smith, Jeff Chastain, Hannah Kilgore, Sarah Kilgore, Aaron Kilgore, and Jennifer Tudor; great-niece, Blair Lewis; and great-nephew, Houston Nance.

Bobby had a favorite “Blood Brother,” Eddie Fowler of Chatsworth, and a very special friend, Ann Neter Heard from Atlanta, Georgia, who loved to garden with Bobby.

Bobby was a hard-working man who followed his calling in helping others. With a nurturing heart, he worked in the medical field with a strong commitment to always take care of others. With a kind and gentle soul, he was always there to help anyone in his or her time of need.

Bobby was first drawn to the medical field and began working at the Murray County Hospital while he was attending Murray County High School from which he graduated in 1971.

Bobby attended Dalton State where he earned his nursing degree while continuing to work at the hospital at night. He left Murray County and began working at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he committed much of his life to helping others at Northside Hospital. With much enjoyment, Bobby gave of himself in the medical field for almost 50 years.

While resting in the arms of his angels that his Lord has given him, he has rejoined the ones that he loved. His sweet soul will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts.

Family met with friends and family on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Peeples Funeral Home in Chatsworth, Georgia.