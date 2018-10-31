Marie Shaw
Marie Shaw, age 92, of Chatsworth, passed away October 24, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Fred Shaw, and a son, Orla Shaw.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Juanita and Wayne Surrency; grandchildren and spouses, Tina and Tommy Cochran, Ellen and Ben Bishop, Ruby Shaw, Orlando and Monica Shaw, all of Chatsworth, Patricia and Dennis Fisher of Hope Mill, NC; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman funeral home. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday, October 29, 2018, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory. www.shawnchapmanfh.com