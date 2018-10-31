Mr. Kenneth Roy Ramsey, age 72, of Rocky Face, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Fannie Ramsey; brother, E. W. Ramsey; and a sister, Barbara Stancill.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Shannon and Kristy Ramsey of Dalton, Shane and Natalie Ramsey of Conyers; grandchildren, Madalyn, Megan, Caleb, Colby, Caden, Colton, and Cross Ramsey.

Memorial services were held Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Marty Green officiating. The family received friends Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory.