Helen Ruth (Payne) Leard, age 90, of Chatsworth, passed away October 25, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Joyce Payne, four brothers, Charles, Bill, Grady, and James Payne, two sisters, Annie Mae Flowers and Eva Newton, and a great-granddaughter, Hannah Ellis.

Survivors include Sylvia and Eddie Ellis of Chatsworth, Steve and Sammie Leard of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Richelle Ellis of Chatsworth, Jessica and Allen Bowen of Lawrenceville, GA; great-grandchildren and spouse, Hunter Ellis, Katie and A.J. Manis, Elijah Ellis, Tyler Tenny, and Dakota Gordon; sister and brother-in-law, Daisy and Frank Barfield, of Mableton, GA, and brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Cathy Payne, of Mineral Bluff, GA. Survivors also include several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 27 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, with Jimmy Newton and Steven Parrish officiating. Interment followed in the Hot House Baptist Church Cemetery in Mineral Bluff, GA. The family received friends Friday, October 27, 2018.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory. www.shawnchapmanfh.com