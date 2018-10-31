David Michael Weaver, age 65, of Chatsworth, passed away on October 24, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Weaver; parents, Ralph and Ina Ruth Weaver; brother, Steven Weaver; sister, Shelia Weaver; grandfather, Robert “Bob” Weaver; and grandmother, Mamie Lou Weaver Fouts.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, David Michael, Jr. and Amy Weaver of Dug Gap; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Gayle and Nathan Duckett of Chatsworth; brothers and sister-in-law, Dan and Dora Weaver of Eton and Jeffrey Weaver of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Billy Witherow of Eton; grandchildren, Matthew Duckett, Chad and Tanessa Duckett, and Benjamin Weaver; and several dear extended family members.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 29, 2018, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.