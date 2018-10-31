Rossie Ann Henry, age 81, of the Beaverdale community, passed away on October 27th, 2018.

Ms. Henry was born in Murray County, Georgia, to Dane and Daisy Henry on December 2, 1936. She attended Eton Elementary School and is a graduate of Murray County High School. She was further educated at Rhinehart College and graduated from Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University). She also earned a teaching certificate from the University of Georgia. She was a member of Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Shortly after earning her college degree, Ms. Henry worked for the Red Cross in support of the US Army in Germany during the early 1960s. Upon returning to the United States, she taught at Varnell Elementary School and Murray County High School. She later was employed by Len-Dal Carpet and worked in the carpet industry until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dane and Daisy Henry; sister, Martha Rhea Young, nieces, Melissa Young and Susan Dollar, and nephew Kenneth Burt.

She is survived by ten of her eleven brothers and sisters: James and Faye Henry, Terry and Charlene Henry, Lamarr and Betty Henry, Sherry and Thomas Hayes, Lillian Burt, Doris and David Black, Markay Wiley and Patricia West, Paul and Elizabeth Henry, Waymond and Barbara Henry. Ms. Henry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, each of whom she greatly treasured: Jennifer Sluder, Laurie Johnson, Connie Winkler, Karen Burt, Carol Hood, Diane Bishop, Marissa Henry, Greg Henry, Michelle McCann, Christina Downs, Jeanina Radford, Rick Wiley, Kevin Henry, Lisa Edwards, Dane Waymond Henry, Steven Henry, Paige West, Dane West Henry, Margaret Henry, Brandon Henry, Andrea Henry, Rhonda Hayes, Joseph Hayes and Shannon Mullins. Many great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Rossie Ann Henry were held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from Chapel of Jones Funeral Home. Interment was held in Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements.