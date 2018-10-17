Mrs. Virginia "Sassy" Keese, age 91, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Keese; son, Bill Keese; parents, Robert Garland and Wareene Moore Thompson; brothers, Bob Thompson and Tommy Thompson.

Mrs. Keese is survived by her children and spouses, Diane & Gary Stinnett of Chatsworth, Larry Keese, Jr. of Tampa, Florida, Jimmy and Debbie Keese of Ponce Inlet, FL; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Nicole Stinnett of Dickenson, TX., Stephanie and Keith Pearl of Deweyville, TX., Sean and Bre Keese of Dickenson, TX; great-grandchildren, Katie and Andy South, Mason Stinnett, Victoria Stinnett, Kaleb and Kai Pearl; brother and sisters in law, Jimmy and Deborah Thompson of Gadsden, AL and Waynette Thompson of Oxford, GA; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Keese were Friday, October 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev David Allgood, and Floyd Franklin officiating. The family received friends Friday from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Interment was in Eton Cemetery.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory.