Mrs. Virginia "Sassy" Keese
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Virginia "Sassy" Keese, age 91, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Keese; son, Bill Keese; parents, Robert Garland and Wareene Moore Thompson; brothers, Bob Thompson and Tommy Thompson.
Mrs. Keese is survived by her children and spouses, Diane & Gary Stinnett of Chatsworth, Larry Keese, Jr. of Tampa, Florida, Jimmy and Debbie Keese of Ponce Inlet, FL; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Nicole Stinnett of Dickenson, TX., Stephanie and Keith Pearl of Deweyville, TX., Sean and Bre Keese of Dickenson, TX; great-grandchildren, Katie and Andy South, Mason Stinnett, Victoria Stinnett, Kaleb and Kai Pearl; brother and sisters in law, Jimmy and Deborah Thompson of Gadsden, AL and Waynette Thompson of Oxford, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Keese were Friday, October 12, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev David Allgood, and Floyd Franklin officiating. The family received friends Friday from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Interment was in Eton Cemetery.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory. www.shawnchapmanfh.com